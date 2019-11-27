Buffalo vs. Bowling Green odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Buffalo Bulls and the Bowling Green Falcons at noon ET on Friday at UB Stadium. Buffalo is bowl eligible for the third consecutive season and fifth time in school history. The Falcons, meanwhile, have lost four of five and have scored more than 20 points just once in the four losses. Buffalo is 6-5 overall and 4-1 at home, while Bowling Green is 3-8 overall and 0-5 on the road. The Bulls are favored by 29-points in the latest Buffalo vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over-under is set at 51.5. Before entering any Bowling Green vs. Buffalo picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

A well-balanced attack led Buffalo over Toledo every single quarter on its way to victory, capturing a comfortable 49-30 win. Jaret Patterson exploded for a career-high 192 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries. Patterson had never rushed for more than two touchdowns in a game before. He also added a 24-yard scoring reception. Kevin Marks added 118 yards and a touchdown as the Bulls totaled 331 rushing yards.

Bowling Green lost to Ohio on Tuesday, and the Falcons lost badly. The score wound up at 66-24. Grant Loy had a pretty forgettable game: he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once. Davon Jones and Bryson Denley did combine to rush for 165 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons scored touchdowns on their first two drives to take a 14-7 lead but Ohio scored the next 17 points to go ahead to stay.

The Bulls come into Friday's game boasting the most sacks in the MAC at 38. Less enviably, the Falcons are sixth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 53 on the season.

