The Buffalo Bulls finished strong in 2019 and have begun this season the same way, opening with back-to-back victories to extend their winning streak to five games. Things have been the complete opposite for the Bowling Green Falcons, who have dropped five in a row dating back to last year after losing their first two contests of the campaign. The Bulls attempt to remain perfect in 2020 when they visit the Mid-American Conference-rival Falcons on Tuesday. Kickoff from Doyt L. Perry Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Buffalo (2-0) has outscored its opponents 91-40 after rolling past Miami (Ohio) 42-10 last Tuesday. The Falcons (0-2), who were routed 62-24 at home by Kent State last week, have allowed 100 points in the first two contests of their six-game, conference-only schedule while producing only 27. The Bulls are 31.5-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Bowling Green odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 60. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Buffalo picks, check out the college football predictions for MACtion from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green spread: Bulls -31.5

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green over-under: 60 points

BUFF: The Bulls are 6-0 against the spread in their last six meetings with the Falcons

BGSU: The Falcons are 5-21 ATS in their last 26 home games

Why Buffalo can cover



The Bulls' offense was in high gear against the RedHawks as it generated 556 yards. The aerial attack was especially potent as junior quarterback Kyle Vantrease set career highs with 353 yards and four touchdown passes. Two of the scoring tosses were longer than 75 yards, including an 82-yarder during a second half in which he completed all nine of his pass attempts for 229 yards and three TDs.

Four different players made touchdown catches last Tuesday and two had more than 100 receiving yards. Antonio Nunn led the way by hauling in five passes for 137 yards and a score. The senior wideout has a pair of 100-yard performances already in 2020 after registering just two over his first three seasons. The Bulls also feature one of the MAC's best running back in Jaret Patterson, who has scored twice in both games thus far.

Why Bowling Green can cover

The passing game was non-existent against Kent State, but the Falcons were efficient on the ground, running for 260 yards. They received a late boost from Terion Stewart, who ran 14 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The freshman did not have a rushing attempt over the first seven quarters of his collegiate career.

Wideout Noah Massey and tight end Quintin Morris each hauled in a pair of passes, with the former leading the team with 45 receiving yards. A senior, Morris has made a catch in 26 consecutive contests. He needs 182 yards to become the 24th player in school history to reach 1,500 for his career.

