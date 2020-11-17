The Bowling Green Falcons have not had a winning season since 2015, when they posted a 10-4 record. After losing the first two contests in a 2020 campaign that has been reduced to six games against only Mid-American Conference foes due to the coronavirus pandemic, they'll need to run the table in order to end the drought. The Falcons hope to take the first step when they host the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday. Kickoff from Doyt L. Perry Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Bowling Green (0-2) has lost five consecutive games and seven of its last eight dating back to the 2019 season after being thrashed 62-24 at home by Kent State last Tuesday. Buffalo (2-0) has fared much better as last week's 42-10 home triumph over Miami (Ohio) was its fifth straight win and eighth in nine contests. The Bulls are 31.5-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Bowling Green odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 59. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Buffalo picks, check out the college football predictions for MACtion from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green spread: Bulls -31.5

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green over-under: 59 points

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green money line: Buffalo -4500 Bowling Green +1500

BUFF: The Bulls are 6-0 against the spread in their last six meetings with the Falcons

BGSU: The Falcons are 5-21 ATS in their last 26 home games

Why Buffalo can cover



The Bulls have a balanced attack, as they have run for five touchdowns and thrown for five more this season. They have a dangerous one-two punch on the ground in juniors Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks Jr., who are both averaging more than five yards per carry. Patterson (5.3) leads Buffalo with 210 yards and has recorded two TDs in each of his first two games while Marks (6.4) gained a game-high 109 yards against Miami on 16 carries.

With 3,022 career rushing yards, Patterson is 82 away from passing Anthony Swan for third place on Buffalo's all-time list and needs 119 to overtake James Starks for second. He had a monumental performance in last year's 49-7 victory over Bowling Green, setting a school mark with 298 yards and rushing for a MAC-record six touchdowns. Marks, who has gained over 100 yards in three of his last four regular-season games dating back to 2019, ran for 107 and a score in that triumph.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Without a receiving touchdown since the 2018 season finale, the Falcons look to their ground attack for offense. Trevon Raymore has gained 103 yards on 21 carries over the first two games, but fellow freshman Terion Stewart made coach Scot Loeffler take notice last Tuesday. Stewart did not touch the football in the season opener and was a spectator against Kent State for the first three quarters before rushing 14 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth.

Stewart's yardage total was the most by a true Bowling Green freshman since 2007, when Willie Geter gained 203 against Kent State. It also was the highest amount produced by any Falcons running back since Travis Greene gained 183 versus Northern Illinois in the 2015 MAC championship game. Defensively, senior linebacker Kholbe Coleman is 10th in the nation with an average of 11.5 tackles after registering 15 against the Golden Flashes last week.

