The Buffalo Bulls will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday afternoon. Buffalo has bounced back from an 0-3 start to the season with wins over Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio). Bowling Green has won two of its last three games, with the lone loss coming against Mississippi State.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bulls are favored by 2 points in the latest Bowling Green vs. Buffalo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 54.5.

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo spread: Bowling Green +2

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo over/under: 54.5 points

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green has had a knack for playing close games this season, which creates some value on the Falcons as underdogs on Saturday. They played a seven-overtime thriller against Eastern Kentucky in Week 2 before beating Marshall in overtime in Week 3. Their tendency to play exciting games continued last week when they got past Akron in a 31-28 final.

The Falcons are back at home for just the third time this season, so their fan base will be excited to return to the stadium. Quarterback Matt McDonald has thrown for at least 245 yards in each of his last three games, posting 12 touchdowns and just one interception during that stretch. Buffalo has only won two of its last nine games, so it does not deserve to be a road favorite on Saturday.

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo faced a tough schedule in September, having to play road games at Maryland and Coastal Carolina. The Bulls have responded from their 0-3 start with a pair of impressive victories over Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Michigan. Quarterback Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,214 yards and eight touchdowns, with a pair of wide receivers going over 350 receiving yards in their first five games.

The Bulls were favored by two touchdowns when these teams met last year, pointing to some value as 2-point favorites this time around. They have won four of their last five games against Bowling Green and have covered the spread in six of the last eight matchups.

