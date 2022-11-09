The Buffalo Bulls will look to continue their winning ways when they meet the Central Michigan Chippewas in a key MACtion matchup on Wednesday night. The Bulls (5-4, 4-1) have won five of their last six games, including three of their last four on the road. The Chippewas (3-6, 2-3) have also played well of late, winning two of their last three games. Buffalo is coming off a 45-24 loss at Ohio on Nov. 1, while Central Michigan defeated Northern Illinois 35-22 on Nov. 2.

Kickoff from Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Chippewas are listed as 1.5-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Central Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Central Michigan vs. Buffalo picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan spread: CMU -1.5

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan over-under: 54 points

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan money line: Buffalo +100, Central Michigan -120

BUF: The Bulls are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall

CMU: The Chippewas are 14-1-1 ATS in their last 16 Wednesday games

Why Buffalo can cover

The Bulls have one of the best receiving corps in the MAC, with seniors Justin Marshall and Quian Williams leading the way. Marshall has 41 receptions for a team-high 569 yards (13.9 average) and six touchdowns. Marshall played well in the loss to Ohio, catching six passes for 72 yards and a score. He has caught at least three passes in each game, including an eight-catch, 88-yard and one touchdown performance at Coastal Carolina on Sept. 17.

Williams has done it all for the Bulls, catching a team-high 47 passes for 514 yards (10.9 average) and four TDs. He also completed his only pass he threw for 14 yards, and rushed one time for a 2-yard loss. He has returned seven punts and four kickoffs, including a season-long 75-yard kick return. Williams, who began his career at Eastern Michigan, has 187 career receptions for 2,332 yards (12.5 average) and 14 touchdowns.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Despite that, the Bulls are not a lock to cover the Buffalo vs. Central Michigan spread. That's because the Chippewas are hard to beat in November, and are 11-1 in the month during coach Jim McElwain's four-year tenure. The only loss during that time was in 2020. Sophomore Daniel Richardson and redshirt freshman Jase Bauer have split time at quarterback, with the two combining for nearly 2,200 yards passing. Richardson has thrown for 15 touchdowns, but has been picked off five times, while Bauer has one TD pass and one interception, while rushing for four touchdowns.

Leading Central Michigan's rushing attack is sophomore running back Lew Nichols III. Nichols has carried 160 times for 561 yards (3.5 average) and six touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 128 yards (6.4 average). Nichols has had a solid career at CMU, earning the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year Award in 2021 and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2022.

