The Buffalo Bulls look to rebound from their first Mid-American Conference loss of the season when they take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in MACtion matchup on Wednesday. The Bulls (5-4, 4-1), who are tied with Ohio and Bowling Green for the MAC East lead, were beaten by Ohio 45-24 last week. The Chippewas (3-6, 2-3), who are tied for third in the MAC West with Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan, are coming off a 35-22 win at Northern Illinois last week. Buffalo has won the last two meetings in the series -- 43-20 in 2019 and 34-24 in 2018. Central Michigan leads the all-time series 7-3, including a 2-1 edge in games at Mount Pleasant.

Kickoff from Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., is set for 7 p.m. ET. This game is a pick'em in the latest Buffalo vs. Central Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 54.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan spread: Buffalo PK

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan over-under: 54 points

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan money line: Buffalo -105, Central Michigan -115

BUF: The Bulls are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall

CMU: The Chippewas are 14-1-1 ATS in their last 16 Wednesday games

Why Buffalo can cover

Junior quarterback Cole Snyder, a transfer from Rutgers, helps power the offense. He has completed 188 of 319 passes (58.9%) for 2,145 yards and 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has also rushed for four scores. Snyder has thrown for six touchdowns and three interceptions over the past three games, completing 20 of 31 attempts (64.5%) for 277 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 34-7 win at Massachusetts on Oct. 15.

The Bulls, who have scored a defensive touchdown in three of the last four games, are led by junior linebacker Shaun Dolac. Dolac leads the nation in solo tackles with 68, and has the sixth-most single-season solo tackles in program history. He is just five tackles shy of 100 for the year. Dolac has also registered one sack for four yards, has broken up six passes and forced one fumble.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Despite that, the Bulls are not a lock to cover the Buffalo vs. Central Michigan spread. That's because the Chippewas are hard to beat in November, and are 11-1 in the month during coach Jim McElwain's four-year tenure. The only loss during that time was in 2020. Sophomore Daniel Richardson and redshirt freshman Jase Bauer have split time at quarterback, with the two combining for nearly 2,200 yards passing. Richardson has thrown for 15 touchdowns, but has been picked off five times, while Bauer has one TD pass and one interception, while rushing for four touchdowns.

Leading Central Michigan's rushing attack is sophomore running back Lew Nichols III. Nichols has carried 160 times for 561 yards (3.5 average) and six touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions for 128 yards (6.4 average). Nichols has had a solid career at CMU, earning the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year Award in 2021 and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2022.

