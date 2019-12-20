Buffalo vs. Charlotte, Bahamas Bowl score: Bulls ride rushing attack to first bowl win in program history
Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two scores in the Bulls' first-ever bowl win
In just its seventh-ever bowl appearance, Buffalo finally earned its first bowl win, jumping out in front of Charlotte early and holding on for a 31-9 win in the Bahamas Bowl.
With strong winds down in Nassau, both teams were left leaning on their rushing attack. Luckily for the Buffalo, the Bulls have two 1,000-yard rushers for the first time in program history and also fielded one of the top-10 rushing defenses in the country. That Buffalo defense came up with some huge stops in scoring position in the first half, allowing the Bulls to establish a 17-0 halftime lead that tilted the leverage of the matchup in favor of coach Lance Leipold's team.
Buffalo leaned heavily on star running back Jaret Patterson, who led the way with 173 yards and two touchdowns on 32 rushing attempts. Patterson was one of five Bulls to earn first team All-MAC selections, and his performance here in the first bowl game of the year might have been enough to already earn him some recognition for one of the better individual showings of the postseason.
Leipold saw a breakthrough last year with Buffalo, leading the team to 10 wins and a division title, but the season ended with a loss in the Dollar General Bowl. A former national champion at the Division III level, Leipold now has his first postseason win here in his fifth season with the Bulls. So, the players had the perfect way to honor their coach and the Bulls' first-ever bowl win: a Gatorade bath.
