The Eastern Michigan Eagles will look to become bowl eligible when they take on the Buffalo Bulls during Tuesday night MACtion. The Eagles (5-6, 3-4 MAC), who are tied for third in the MAC West with three other teams, have yet to win on the road in five tries. The Bulls (3-8, 3-4 MAC), who are fourth in the East Division, will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Bulls have struggled on their home field, going 1-4 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at UB Stadium in Buffalo. Eastern Michigan leads the all-time series 6-4, but the series is tied 2-2 in games played at Buffalo. The Bulls are 6.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 36. Before making any Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan:

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo spread: Buffalo -6.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo over/under: 36 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo: Eastern Michigan +202, Buffalo -244

EMU: The Eagles have hit the team total over in their last three games (+3.00 units)

BUF: The Bulls have hit the game total under in 9 of their last 14 games (+3.50 units)

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo picks:

Why Buffalo can cover

The Bulls are looking to finish .500 or better in the MAC for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. They are led by fifth-year senior quarterback Cole Snyder. Snyder has completed 192 of 346 passes (55.5%) for 1,974 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been picked off nine times, but has a rating of 110.6. He has also rushed for one score. Snyder, who began his career at Rutgers, has played the past two seasons for the Bulls.

Buffalo's top back has been senior Ron Cook Jr. He has been a dual threat out of the backfield, carrying 138 times for 566 yards (4.1 average) and five touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 218 yards (7.8 average) and one score. He rushed for two scores twice, including an 11-carry, 53-yard and two-TD performance against Central Michigan in a 37-13 win on Oct. 7. He also rushed for two touchdowns in a 45-38 loss at Louisiana on Sept. 23.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Sophomore quarterback Austin Smith has started 10 of the Eagles' 11 games this season. He has completed 152 of 271 passes (56.1%) for 1,634 yards and eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions and a rating of 111.3. Smith has also carried 95 times for 105 yards and a score. In last week's 30-27 double overtime win over Akron, he completed 20 of 32 passes (62.5%) for 214 yards and one touchdown. He has thrown for 200 or more yards twice this season. He saw action in nine games in 2022, and rushed for 225 yards and two scores, while passing for 774 yards and six TDs.

His top target has been senior wide receiver Tanner Knue. He is coming off an eight-catch, 79-yard effort against Akron. His best game was Oct. 14 against Kent State, when he caught five passes for 85 yards (17.0 average) and one touchdown. For the season, he leads the Eagles with 48 catches for 472 yards (9.8 average) and three TDs. In four years at Eastern Michigan, Knue has 152 receptions for 1,859 yards (12.2 average) and 17 touchdowns.

How to make Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points.

So who wins Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time?