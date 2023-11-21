The Buffalo Bulls will look to continue their recent dominance over the Eastern Michigan Eagles when they meet on Tuesday in a key MACtion matchup. The Bulls (3-8, 3-4 MAC), who have won four of the last five meetings with Eastern Michigan, including three straight, will be looking to finish .500 in the conference for the sixth time in the past seven years. The Eagles (5-6, 3-4 MAC), who are looking to become bowl eligible for the third year in a row and eighth time overall, snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 30-27 double overtime win over Akron. Buffalo has dropped three in a row and four of five.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. Eastern Michigan is averaging 20 points per game this season, while Buffalo is averaging 23. The Bulls are favored by 5.5 points in the latest SportsLine consensus Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 35.5. Before making any Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo and just revealed its picks and MACtion predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan:

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo spread: Buffalo -5.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo over/under: 35.5 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo: Eastern Michigan +179, Buffalo -219

EMU: The Eagles have hit the team total over in their last three games (+3.00 units)

BUF: The Bulls have hit the game total under in 9 of their last 14 games (+3.50 units)

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo picks: See picks at SportsLine

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Buffalo can cover

The Bulls have a solid receiving corps, led by senior wide receiver Marlyn Johnson. He is in his fourth season with Buffalo and leads the team with 36 receptions for 415 yards (11.5 average) and four touchdowns. He had just one catch in the loss at Miami (Ohio) last week, but it was for a season- and career-long 80 yards. In his time with the Bulls, he has caught 59 passes for 659 yards (11.2 average) and five scores.

On defense, fifth-year senior defensive end Max Michel has been a disruptive force. He is among the team leaders in tackles with 44, including 29 solo, and tops the Bulls with five sacks for 29 yards. He has forced four fumbles, recovered one fumble, and broken up four passes. He forced two fumbles on Oct. 31 in a 31-13 loss at Toledo, and helped lead the team with six tackles and a sack in the season-opening loss at Wisconsin on Sept. 2. See which team to pick here.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Sophomore quarterback Austin Smith has started 10 of the Eagles' 11 games this season. He has completed 152 of 271 passes (56.1%) for 1,634 yards and eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions and a rating of 111.3. Smith has also carried 95 times for 105 yards and a score. In last week's 30-27 double overtime win over Akron, he completed 20 of 32 passes (62.5%) for 214 yards and one touchdown. He has thrown for 200 or more yards twice this season. He saw action in nine games in 2022, and rushed for 225 yards and two scores, while passing for 774 yards and six TDs.

His top target has been senior wide receiver Tanner Knue. He is coming off an eight-catch, 79-yard effort against Akron. His best game was Oct. 14 against Kent State, when he caught five passes for 85 yards (17.0 average) and one touchdown. For the season, he leads the Eagles with 48 catches for 472 yards (9.8 average) and three TDs. In four years at Eastern Michigan, Knue has 152 receptions for 1,859 yards (12.2 average) and 17 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 50 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. See who to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.