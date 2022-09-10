Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Buffalo

Current Records: Holy Cross 1-0; Buffalo 0-1

Last Season Records: Buffalo 4-8; Holy Cross 10-3

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders are on the road again Saturday and play against the Buffalo Bulls at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at UB Stadium. Holy Cross should still be riding high after a win, while Buffalo will be looking to right the ship.

The Crusaders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Merrimack Warriors last Friday, winning 31-17.

Meanwhile, a victory for Buffalo just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 31-10 defeat to the Maryland Terrapins might stick with them for a while. Buffalo was surely aware of their 20.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. QB Cole Snyder had a pretty forgettable game, passing for only 160 yards on 35 attempts.

Buffalo's loss took them down to 0-1 while Holy Cross' win pulled them up to 1-0. A win for Buffalo would reverse both their bad luck and Holy Cross' good luck. We'll see if the Bulls manage to pull off that tough task or if the Crusaders keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.80

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.