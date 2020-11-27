Who's Playing

Kent State @ Buffalo

Current Records: Kent State 3-0; Buffalo 3-0

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Buffalo Bulls are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at noon ET Nov. 28 at UB Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep alive their perfect three-game season.

When you finish with 384 more yards than your opponent like Kent State did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on the Akron Zips with a sharp 69-35 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Golden Flashes had established a 55-28 advantage. QB Dustin Crum went supernova for Kent State as he passed for three TDs and 348 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 104 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Crum's 75-yard TD bomb to WR Isaiah McKoy in the second quarter.

Kent State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Akron's offensive line to sack QB Zach Gibson five times for a total loss of ten yards. Leading the way was DE Zayin West and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for West this season.

Meanwhile, Buffalo took their contest against the Bowling Green Falcons last Tuesday by a conclusive 42-17 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulls had established a 35-3 advantage. RB Jaret Patterson was a one-man wrecking crew for Buffalo, rushing for four TDs and 301 yards on 31 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Patterson's 57-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

The Golden Flashes are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kent State ranks third in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. Buffalo is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with two passing touchdowns allowed.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bulls are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Buffalo have won three out of their last five games against Kent State.