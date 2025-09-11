The 2025 college football season rolls into Week 3 with three live games on CBS Sports Network, highlighted by a MAC clash and a pair of Power Four teams stepping into tricky road environments. The slate begins with Buffalo looking to stretch its conference win streak to five games dating back to last season as it visits Kent State.

Action picks up in the afternoon as SMU travels to Missouri State, which just earned its first win as an FBS program in Week 2. The Mustangs are aiming to bounce back after suffering their first regular-season defeat since Sept. 6, 2024.

The nightcap sends No. 20 Utah to Laramie for a dangerous test against Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium, where the Cowboys are 3-1 against AP Top 25 opponents in the past decade. The former Mountain West rivals used to meet annually but have not faced each other since 2010, the year before Utah departed for the Pac-12 and later the Big 12 in 2024.

CBS Sports Network will have coverage of every game, with viewing info, betting lines and storylines to follow once Week 3 begins.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Buffalo at Kent State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13 | Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Buffalo -22.5 | Will the Bulls cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 3 projections here

Buffalo (1-1) fell one win shy of reaching the MAC title game in 2024, but the Bulls finished strong by rattling off four straight conference victories to close out the regular season. Now, second-year coach Pete Lambo has a chance to pick up where he left off last November when Buffalo opens league play Saturday at Kent State (1-1). The Golden Flashes haven't won a MAC game since November 2022, when they edged Buffalo in overtime -- a result followed by 16 consecutive league losses over the next two seasons.

SMU at Missouri State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Robert W. Plaster Stadium -- Springfield, Missouri

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: SMU -27.5 | Will the Mustangs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 3 projections here

Missouri State (1-1) makes its long-awaited FBS home debut Saturday against SMU (1-1) at Robert W. Plaster Stadium, where the Bears went 4-1 last season and are 17-6 in their last 23 home games since March 2021. The Mustangs must avoid another setback following last week's loss to Baylor if they want to stay in contention for a return trip to the College Football Playoff. SMU has won nine consecutive regular season road games dating back to Sept. 23, 2023. So, home-field advantage meets road dominance as Missouri State looks to spoil SMU's streak and make a statement in its first major FBS test.

No. 20 Utah vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Utah -23.5 | Will the Utes cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 3 projections here

Utah (2-0) closes out its nonconference slate with a trip to Wyoming (2-0) on Saturday night in the two programs' first meeting since 2010. The Utes averaged 53.0 points through two dominant wins behind transfer quarterback Devon Dampier's 79% completion rate, while their defense also produced a pick-six, and is surrendering just 9.5 points per game. Wyoming counters with a stingy defense as well, allowing just seven total points and 3.2 yards per play early in the season.