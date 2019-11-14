Buffalo vs. Kent State odds: 2019 college football picks, best predictions from model on 109-75 run

The Bulls will try to keep rolling toward a bowl berth against a team they have had plenty of success against when Buffalo heads to Dix Stadium to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday night. The Bulls have won three in a row and four of the last five in the series against MAC foe KSU. Buffalo is built on a stout running game and a strong defense, and both were on display in a 43-14 victory last week against Eastern Michigan. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Kent, Ohio. The Bulls are six-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Kent State odds, up 1.5 from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. Before considering your Kent State vs. Buffalo picks, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has broken down Buffalo vs. Kent State. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. Visit SportsLine now to see the pick.

The model knows the Bulls are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against teams like Kent State who have a losing record, and a defense that allows 22.6 points per game should be able to bottle up the Golden Flashes. Buffalo's defense is sixth in the nation in run defense, allowing just 85 yards per game. Safety Joey Banks is the team's top tackler with 60 and has also posted two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. Junior defensive tackles Taylor Riggins and Malcolm Koonce have combined for 10.5 of the team's 29 sacks.

Buffalo's running game should help it improve on a 15-6 record against the spread in its last 21 games following an ATS win. The offense averages 224.4 rushing yards per game, with sophomores Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks combining for 1,725 yards and 12 TDs on the ground. Patterson has 995 and averages 130.33 all-purpose yards per game. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease took over for injured starter Matt Myers and has been a steady presence in four starts, throwing for 679 yards and five TDs.

But just because the Bulls look better on paper doesn't mean they will cover the Buffalo vs. Kent State spread on Thursday night.

That's because Kent State is 5-1 against the spread in its last six conference games and Crum is capable of willing the team to points. He threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 40 and another score against the Rockets. Crum is the team's leading rusher with 414 yards, and running backs Jo-El Shaw and Will Matthews have combined for 630 yards and four touchdowns.

The Golden Flashes are 4-1 against the spread in conference games this season, and the defense has talent and experience at key positions. Junior linebacker Mandela Lawrence-Burke leads the unit with 56 tackles and has two sacks, while senior defensive end Theo Majette has four of the team's 18 sacks. Senior cornerback Jamal Parker also can make plays, intercepting three passes and knocking down eight.

So who Buffalo vs. Kent State? And which side of the spread is hitting nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Buffalo vs. Kent State spread to back on Thursday night, all from the advanced model on a 109-75 run on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.