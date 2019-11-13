Buffalo vs. Kent State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 109-75 run

It's a battle of MAC East foes when the Buffalo Bulls visit the Kent State Golden Flashes on Thursday night. The Bulls have won three consecutive games and rode running back Jaret Patterson to a 43-14 victory against Eastern Michigan last week. The Golden Flashes are in rebuilding mode, but have a capable dual-threat quarterback in Dustin Crum and a defense that can make big plays. The Golden Flashes lost their third in a row last week, but they hung tough with Toledo and came up short on a two-point conversion to fall 35-33. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium. The Bulls are six-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5. Before considering your Buffalo vs. Kent State picks, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the road team is 7-1-1 against the spread in the last nine meetings between these teams and the Bulls should be able to exploit a rushing defense that is 127th in FBS, allowing 254.9 yards per game. Running the ball is Buffalo's strength, with Patterson putting up 160 yards and two touchdowns against EMU to give him 995 yards this season. Fellow sophomore Kevin Marks had 90 yards and a touchdown to give him 730 yards.

A stout defense should help the Bulls improve on a 13-6 mark against the spread in their last 19 games following a straight-up win. They are 12th in the nation in total defense, allowing just 293.8 yards per game, and the unit has produced 29 sacks and 18 takeaways. Defensive end Taylor Riggins is one of the stars of the show, posting six sacks and three fumble recoveries, while linebacker Kadofi Wright has two sacks, two picks and two recoveries.

But just because the Bulls look better on paper doesn't mean they will cover the Buffalo vs. Kent State spread on Thursday night.

That's because Kent State is 5-1 against the spread in its last six conference games and Crum is capable of willing the team to points. He threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 40 and another score against the Rockets. Crum is the team's leading rusher with 414 yards, and running backs Jo-El Shaw and Will Matthews have combined for 630 yards and four touchdowns.

The Golden Flashes are 4-1 against the spread in conference games this season, and the defense has talent and experience at key positions. Junior linebacker Mandela Lawrence-Burke leads the unit with 56 tackles and has two sacks, while senior defensive end Theo Majette has four of the team's 18 sacks. Senior cornerback Jamal Parker also can make plays, intercepting three passes and knocking down eight.

