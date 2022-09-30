Who's Playing

Miami (OH) @ Buffalo

Current Records: Miami (OH) 2-2; Buffalo 1-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bulls are heading back home. The Bulls and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UB Stadium. Buffalo is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Buffalo strolled past the Eastern Michigan Eagles with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 50-31. QB Cole Snyder had a stellar game for Buffalo as he passed for two TDs and 297 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 35 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Snyder's 65-yard TD bomb to WR Jamari Gassett in the third quarter.

Special teams collected 14 points for Buffalo. K Alex McNulty delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Miami (OH) and the Northwestern Wildcats last week, but the RedHawks stepped up in the second half for a 17-14 victory. Miami (OH)'s RB Keyon Mozee looked sharp as he picked up 171 yards on the ground on 21 carries. Mozee's longest run was for 66 yards in the fourth quarter.

The wins brought the Bulls up to 1-3 and Miami (OH) to 2-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo comes into the contest boasting the 34th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at two. Miami (OH) is completely their equal: they also come into the game with two thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (OH) have won four out of their last seven games against Buffalo.