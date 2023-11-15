Yager Stadium hosts one of two MACtion games scheduled for Wednesday evening. The Buffalo Bulls visit Oxford to take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks in a MAC battle. Buffalo is 3-7 overall this season, though the Bulls are 3-3 in conference play. Miami is 8-2 overall, including eight wins in the last nine games, and the RedHawks are 5-1 in MAC games.

SportsLine consensus lists the RedHawks as 8.5-point favorites for this 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 39.5 in the latest Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) odds. Before making any Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo and just revealed its picks and MACtion predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Buffalo vs. Miami (OH):

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) spread: Miami (OH) -8.5

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 39.5 points

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) money line: MIA -343, BUF +268

BUF: The Bulls are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIAOH: The RedHawks are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo's defense has been stellar during conference play. The Bulls have improved on the whole when facing MAC opponents, and conference foes are averaging only 17.3 points per game against Buffalo. That places Buffalo in the top three of the conference in scoring defense, and the Bulls are also in the top three in holding MAC opponents to only 277.2 total yards per game and 4.7 yards per play.

Buffalo actually leads the conference in passing yards allowed (144.7 per game) against MAC teams, and no team has more interceptions (seven) than Buffalo in conference games. Devin Grant has a MAC-leading five interceptions this season, including two for touchdowns, and Buffalo is giving up only 14.5 first downs per game to MAC teams. Finally, Buffalo is allowing MAC opponents to convert only 28.9% of third down chances, allowing the Bulls to get off the field in key situations.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

The RedHawks have a massive advantage on the defensive side of the ball in this matchup. Miami was utterly dominant on defense last week against Akron, pitching a shutout and allowing only 212 total yards. The RedHawks kept pressure on the Zips all night, generating six sacks, and Miami also allowed only 1.6 yards per rush attempt to Akron. No MAC team has been better on defense in conference games than Miami, with the RedHawks giving up only 10.2 points per game to MAC opponents. Miami is also No. 1 in MAC games in yielding only 256.2 total yards per game and 4.0 yards per play.

Rushing defense has been a notable strength for the RedHawks, allowing 85.0 yards per game and 2.7 yards per carry to MAC foes, and conference opponents are converting only 22% of third down chances against Miami. In contrast, Buffalo is giving up 28.2 points per game this season, and the Bulls are second-worst in MAC games when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game (175.3) and per carry (5.0) this season. Miami also has the best pass rusher in the conference, as junior defensive lineman Caiden Woullard leads the MAC with eight sacks.

