The Mid-American Conference again takes the midweek stage with a pair of MACtion games on Wednesday. One matchup pits the Buffalo Bulls against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the 11th game of the season for both teams. Yager Stadium hosts the matchup in Oxford, with Miami winning eight of the last nine games. The RedHawks are 8-2 this season, while the Bulls arrive with a 3-7 record that includes a 3-3 mark against MAC competition.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the RedHawks as 9-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 40.5 in the latest Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) odds. Before making any Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo and just revealed its picks and MACtion predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Buffalo vs. Miami (OH):

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) spread: Miami (OH) -9

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 40.5 points

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) money line: MIA -352, BUF +275

BUF: The Bulls are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIAOH: The RedHawks are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) picks: See picks at SportsLine

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo's defense has been stellar during conference play. The Bulls have improved on the whole when facing MAC opponents, and conference foes are averaging only 17.3 points per game against Buffalo. That places Buffalo in the top three of the conference in scoring defense, and the Bulls are also in the top three in holding MAC opponents to only 277.2 total yards per game and 4.7 yards per play.

Buffalo actually leads the conference in passing yards allowed (144.7 per game) against MAC teams, and no team has more interceptions (seven) than Buffalo in conference games. Devin Grant has a MAC-leading five interceptions this season, including two for touchdowns, and Buffalo is giving up only 14.5 first downs per game to MAC teams. Finally, Buffalo is allowing MAC opponents to convert only 28.9% of third down chances, allowing the Bulls to get off the field in key situations. See which team to pick here.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Miami has dominated MAC competition, out-scoring opponents by a margin of 150-61 across six games. The RedHawks are scoring 28.7 points per game against conference opponents, and Miami ranks in the top three of the conference with 5.9 yards per play and a 40.5% conversion rate on third down in MAC play. Miami is also facing a Buffalo defense yielding more than 28 points per game, and the Bulls particularly struggle against the run. Buffalo is giving up more than 175 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry to MAC foes.

On defense, Miami is coming off a shutout win over Akron in which the team produced six sacks and gave up only 1.6 yards per carry. The RedHawks continue to excel on defense against MAC teams, leading the conference in allowing only 10.2 points per game, 256.2 total yards per game, and 4.0 yards per play. Miami is even more outstanding against the run, holding opponents to 2.7 yards per carry and 85.0 rushing yards per game in MAC play. Miami is also able to end drives effectively, with MAC teams converting only 22.0% of third downs against the RedHawks this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. See who to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Buffalo vs. Miami (OH), and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.