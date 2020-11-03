Mid-American Conference (MAC) action gets underway on Wednesday and the Buffalo Bulls visit the Northern Illinois Huskies as part of the six-game MACtion schedule. It will be a rematch of the 2018 MAC Championship Game, won by the Huskies 30-29. Northern Illinois leads the all-time series 12-1. Buffalo enters the season as the favorite to win the MAC East by members of the media and second by league coaches.

Kickoff from Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Buffalo closed last season on a three-game winning streak. The Bulls are 11-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 51.5. Before making any Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo picks, check out the MACtion college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo:

Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois spread: Buffalo -11

Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois over-under: 51.5 points

Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois money line: Buffalo -410, Northern Illinois +330

BUF: RB Jaret Patterson is 188 yards shy of becoming the fifth back in school history to rush for 3,000 career yards

NIU: Has compiled a 23-6 record in league games played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays since 2010

Why Buffalo can cover

Patterson led the Bulls in rushing last season, carrying 312 times for 1,799 yards (5.8 average) and 19 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 209 yards (16.1 average) and one TD. As a freshman in 2018, he became the first back in school history to rush for 1,000 yards. Last year, he had eight 100-yard rushing games and was named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week after rushing for a school-record 298 yards and a conference-record six touchdowns against Bowling Green on Nov. 29.

Also returning is junior quarterback Kyle Vantrease, who led the team in passing in 2019. Vantrease completed 101 of 172 passes (58.7 percent) for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions and a rating of 130.0. He also rushed 25 times for 64 yards (2.6 average) and six touchdowns. He started the final eight games of the season.

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Despite that, the Bulls are not a lock to cover the Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois spread. That's because the Huskies have won the last 12 meetings against the Bulls. Senior quarterback Ross Bowers returns. He transferred from California after graduation and appeared in nine games with eight starts for Northern Illinois. He completed 166 of 287 passes (57.8 percent) for 2,130 yards and seven touchdowns. He was intercepted eight times and had a rating of 122.7.

Also returning is redshirt junior wide receiver Cole Tucker, who led the Huskies with 38 receptions for 531 yards (14.0 average) and one TD last year. He played in all 12 games, including 10 starts. He recorded five catches for 50 yards against Nebraska on Sept. 14. He also had career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (118) against Ohio on Oct. 12.

How to make Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois picks

In fact, it says Patterson will rush for just over 100 yards and one touchdown, while Northern Illinois' rushing attack will be limited to under 80 yards and one score.

So who wins Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football picks over the past four-plus seasons, and find out.