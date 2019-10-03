Buffalo vs. Ohio: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Buffalo (home) vs. Ohio (away)

Current Records: Buffalo 2-3-0; Ohio 1-3-0

What to Know

Ohio has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Mid-American battle as Ohio and Buffalo will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UB Stadium. The Bobcats are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Ohio ended up a good deal behind Louisiana when they played two weeks ago, losing 45-25. One thing holding Ohio back was the mediocre play of QB Nathan Rourke, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 47.37%.

Meanwhile, Buffalo was the 51-42 winner over Miami (Ohio) when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Buffalo fell to Miami (Ohio) 34-20. The Bulls were down by 34-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bobcats are 15th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 464 on average. The Bulls have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 14th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 12 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Buffalo and Ohio both have two wins in their last four games.