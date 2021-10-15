Two teams looking to change their Mid-American fortunes meet at UB Stadium on Saturday when the Buffalo Bulls and the Ohio Bobcats square off at noon ET. Buffalo is looking to regain the kind of explosiveness on offense that it had last season. The Bobcats got off to a rough start in 2021, but have been much better in their last two games.

The Bulls are 2-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Ohio is 1-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. Buffalo lost its last game to Kent State, but put up 549 yards of offense. That could be trouble for an Ohio defense that allows an average of 426.3 yards of offense per game. The Bulls are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Ohio odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 56. Before entering any Ohio vs. Buffalo picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,800 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 7 of the 2021 season on a 19-7 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buffalo vs. Ohio. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio:

Buffalo vs. Ohio spread: Buffalo -7.5

Buffalo vs. Ohio over-under: 56 points

Buffalo vs. Ohio money line: Buffalo -320, Ohio +250

Ohio: Covered the spread in each of last two games

What you need to know about Buffalo

Buffalo came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, 48-38. Running backs Dylan McDuffie and Kevin Marks Jr. combined for 167 yards rushing and three touchdowns. The Bulls made things interesting in the third quarter, when they scored 28 points to take a 38-34 lead, but gave up two unanswered scores in the fourth.

Ohio has the fourth-worst rushing defense in all of college football, and gives up more than 240 yards per game. Buffalo hasn't had the kind of punishing offensive line play it did last season, but the Bobcats shouldn't give them too much resistance. This season, Buffalo QB Kyle Vantrease has completed just under 60-percent of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

What you need to know about Ohio

Ohio played a tight game with Central Michigan, but fell 30-27. The loss was more heartbreak for Ohio, who has now lost three consecutive close games to the Chippewas. The encouraging thing for Ohio were the scores from running backs De'Montre Tuggle and Sieh Bangura.

Buffalo's run defense hasn't been anything special this season either. The Bulls have allowed nearly 180 rushing yards per game and have given up 12 touchdowns on the ground. Tuggle has brought some juice to the offense, and has 284 combined rushing yards in his last two games. Ohio has also won three of the last four meetings between the two.

How to make Ohio vs. Buffalo picks

The model has simulated Buffalo vs. Ohio 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Buffalo vs. Ohio? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks