Buffalo vs. Temple: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Buffalo vs. Temple football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Temple (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 1-2-0; Temple 2-0-0
What to Know
Temple have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Buffalo at 3:30 p.m. ET at UB Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Temple has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
We saw a pretty high 66-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Temple came out on top in a nail-biter against Maryland last week, sneaking past 20-17. Temple's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jadan Blue, who caught five passes for 132 yards and one touchdown, and Anthony Russo, who passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Blue's 79-yard TD reception in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, the best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 80 yards due to penalties like Buffalo did last week. They lost to Liberty by a decisive 35-17 margin. The Bulls were down by 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Temple's win lifted them to 2-0 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Buffalo is 12th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 160.30 on average. On the other hand, Temple comes into the contest boasting the fifth most passing yards per game in the league at 392. So the Buffalo squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.67
Odds
The Owls are a big 14-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Temple 29 vs. Buffalo 36
