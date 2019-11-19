Buffalo vs. Toledo: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Buffalo vs. Toledo football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Toledo (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 5-5; Toledo 6-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bulls are heading back home. Buffalo and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UB Stadium. Buffalo is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Bulls were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 30-27 to the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Bulls were up 24-6 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Toledo suffered a bitter defeat, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Northern Illinois Huskies. Toledo fell just short of Northern Illinois by a score of 31-28. Toledo's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Bryce Mitchell, who caught six passes for 125 yards and two TDs, and QB Eli Peters, who passed for 300 yards and three TDs on 38 attempts. Peters' performance made up for a slower game against Kent State two weeks ago. Peters' sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls come into the contest boasting the fifth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 88.4. But the Rockets rank 14th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 245.7 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rockets.
Series History
Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Buffalo 31 vs. Toledo 17
