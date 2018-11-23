Bus of Washington band rolls over on highway en route to the Apple Cup vs. Washington State

A bus carrying 56 members of the Washington band rolled over Thursday night en route to the Apple Cup against Washington State, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Between 40 and 45 students were taken to local hospitals near the city of George, Washington -- about 125 miles east of Spokane. The bus was taking the band members to Friday's Night's game between the No. 16 Huskies and No. 8 Cougars in Pullman -- located near the Washington border with Idaho.

"The injuries reported were cuts, complaints of general pain and back pain, but the injuries are not believed to be critical," Washington spokesman Victor Balta said in a statement, according to ESPN.com. "The University is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman."

Patrick Stanton, a member of the Washington band, provided updates on the situation on Twitter late Thursday night.

Husky band bus rolled on the way to Pullman. We're fine, but shaken up and holed up in an elementary school to regroup. A radio station put out a call and the town of George answered: families left their thanksgiving dinners to bring us leftovers and hot food. pic.twitter.com/Dko6bW7hQa — Patrick (@patstant) November 23, 2018

Cafeteria workers are here cooking us hot food. A man in FULL WSU garb rolled in with multiple pies for us. People are bringingTurkey, stuffing, drinks, and more love than we could ever ask for. — Patrick (@patstant) November 23, 2018

Thanks to everyone who spread the word and brought food. You put some joy and love back in our hearts. Thanks to the first responders who got there so quick and took care of us. Thanks to the human race on Thanksgiving for giving us some spirit back. — Patrick (@patstant) November 23, 2018

It is unclear if the band will be in attendance Friday night at 8:30 p.m. when the Huskies and Cougars play for the Pac-12 North title (you can stream the game live on fuboTV and try for free).