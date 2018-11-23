Bus of Washington band rolls over on highway en route to the Apple Cup vs. Washington State

No. 16 Washington and No. 8 Washington State play Friday night in Pullman

A bus carrying 56 members of the Washington band rolled over Thursday night en route to the Apple Cup against Washington State, according to the Washington State Patrol. 

Between 40 and 45 students were taken to local hospitals near the city of George, Washington -- about 125 miles east of Spokane. The bus was taking the band members to Friday's Night's game between the No. 16 Huskies and No. 8 Cougars in Pullman -- located near the Washington border with Idaho.

"The injuries reported were cuts, complaints of general pain and back pain, but the injuries are not believed to be critical," Washington spokesman Victor Balta said in a statement, according to ESPN.com. "The University is doing everything it can to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff and to get them safely back on their journey to Pullman."

Patrick Stanton, a member of the Washington band, provided updates on the situation on Twitter late Thursday night.

It is unclear if the band will be in attendance Friday night at 8:30 p.m. when the Huskies and Cougars play for the Pac-12 North title (you can stream the game live on fuboTV and try for free).

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories