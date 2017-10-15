Butch Jones on the hot seat for Volunteers: New coach coming at Tennessee?

The Tennessee Volunteers haven't scored a touchdown since Sept. 23, and that was in a game in which they squeaked by winless UMass.



On Saturday, South Carolina downed Tennessee, dropping the Vols to 3-3 and now they have to head on the road to Tuscaloosa to face No. 1 Alabama.



This could spell the end for coach Butch Jones.



Tennessee athletic director John Currie doesn't want the Vols to be the test case for how a coaching change before December's early signing period affects a program long term.



The early signing period is when student athletes can sign their National Letter of Intent and shape the future of a program. Previously, high school seniors who were not enrolling early had to wait until February of their senior year to sign. Would high-caliber players want to come to Rocky Top while the team is in flux?



GoVols247 also knows Currie is in his first year on the job. He spent a decade in Knoxville before taking the top gig at Kansas State, but this is his first crack at being an athletic director in Knoxville. He hasn't had a chance to get his feet wet and already the spotlight is on him.



Whatever Currie does will have a major impact on recruiting, and shortly after the South Carolina loss, four-star senior running back Lyn-J Dixon decommitted from Tennessee. It's a huge loss as he's the No. 288 overall prospect and No. 6 all-purpose back in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class.



Currie might not have seen the maelstrom coming. According to GoVols247, he was a little surprised at the blowback after the heartbreaking, last-second loss at Florida and the lackluster performance against UMass. And that was before a 41-0 shutout at the hands of Georgia -- Tennessee's most lopsided loss in Neyland Stadium history.



The situation has reached a "critical point." With fans and the media alike calling for Jones' head, Currie could have his hand forced in the immediate future, even if he's not ready to act.







