The transfer portal works both ways, but losing talent to upward mobility can hit especially hard in the FCS. Developing hidden gems, only for them to transfer up, is a hard reality for many programs. 

Grambling State coach Mickey Joseph, though understanding of the college football business that is roster management, proposed a compromise to help schools that lose talent in the transaction: a buyout. 

"Coaches have been doing it for years, so we shouldn't get mad as coaches when these kids make decisions to take care of their family," Joseph said. "But I also think there needs to be a buyout. If they move up from me and go to Group of Five or [sic] Power Five, I should get kind of a compensation for that. So, NCAA, if you're listening to me, I need a buyout."    

Exactly who pays it: TBD. 

Grambling State has seen a handful of its top players make the jump this offseason. Defensive lineman Michael Garner signed with Wisconsin as a four-star prospect in 247Sports' transfer rankings, while linebacker Andrew Jones, who was named the 2024 Co-SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, enrolled at Ole Miss

Joseph, a former quarterback and assistant coach at Nebraska, is entering his second year at Grambling State after leading the Tigers to a 5-6 finish, with a 2-5 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference play, last season. 