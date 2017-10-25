By declining to explain threats, Jim McElwain has made matters worse at Florida

When Florida coach Jim McElwain told reporters that he, his family and members of the program had faced threats, it was in the midst of a comment on the "hate in the world" today. He chose not to offer any further insight into the nature of the threat(s), the target(s) and denied to respond to follow-up questions.

It was concerning but also a strange bit of information to reference without any follow-up. The situation -- again, all prompted by McElwain's unsolicited comments on Monday -- took another turn when Florida's athletic department released a statement later in the day indicating that McElwain "offered no additional details" regarding the threats when meeting with officials later that day.

McElwain was asked about the threats again on Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference. He talked his way around the issue, never referencing any specific threat but telling reporters that he would only provide details of the threats to authorities and the school if the situation because "unmanageable."

"Well, I think one of the things for those who know me and people that kind of realize I'm a real passionate guy," McElwain said. "And a guy there's obviously letting exactly what I tell our people not to do is allow one or two misguided remarks get to you.

"I feel bad sometimes for being open and being honest, and yet at the same time I've seen this movie; I understand it. And if it gets to a point, we'll go from there."

If McElwain and/or his family or other members of the Florida program are feeling threatened or facing abuse of any kind, it's a terrible situation. But to mention threats on Monday and then retreat to a stance of "you can't let people get under your skin" by Wednesday is a bad look for McElwain. When you combine his vague responses to questions about these threats with Florida's official statement, it not only calls the veracity or seriousness of the threats into question but also turns the spotlight on McElwain's relationship with the administration.

At a minimum, this is a public relations misstep by McElwain that has put Florida officials in a tough position, needing to respond to an apparent safety issue with no details. On Monday, he was pointing to the threats as an example of how nasty the world has become in 2017, but upon realizing the severity of his comments has retreated to vague responses and comments like "that's the business we're in ... let's go play the ballgame."

Evidence of a threat, however serious, turned over to school officials and authorities takes the situation out of McElwain's hands so he can focus on winning more ballgames. By continuing to be vague about the situation to everyone involved, he's only making matters worse.