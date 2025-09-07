No. 6 Oregon obliterated Oklahoma State to the tune of 69-3, and the stats coming out of the game are truly historic. The loss doesn't just rank among the worst in Cowboys program history, but in fact date all the way back to the origins of the state and university.

The loss was devastating for Oklahoma State, which played in the Big 12 Championship Game only two years ago. In fact, both Oregon and Oklahoma State were national championship contenders as recently as 15 years ago. Now, the programs are lightyears apart. For comparison, the last 66-point loss by a Power Four team was Purdue against Indiana last season; then-coach Ryan Walters was fired for the performance during a 2-10 season.

While the final score does plenty to emphasize how far Oklahoma State has fallen in recent years, our tremendous CBS Sports stats team helped pull some metrics that really contextualize how devastating the loss was for Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State's loss is the worst in program history since Nov. 9, 1907. Oklahoma became a state on Nov. 16, 1907, one week later.

Frankly, this is one of the craziest stats I've ever seen. A 66-point loss is bad enough, but it quite literally dates back to before the state was even founded. For whatever reason, Congress decided that a 67-0 loss to Oklahoma was all it needed to see to grant statehood.

Needless to say, football has changed dramatically since the state of Oklahoma entered the union. It's almost unheard of for power conference squads to lose games by such margins. Even the Vegas betting line was +28.5. Oklahoma State underperformed it by 38 points. How is that possible?

Oklahoma State had never lost a game under Mike Gundy by more than 50 points. They have now lost their last two FBS games by a combined 121-3.

Oklahoma State's 10-game losing streak against FBS opponents is worst in the Power Four, and longest streak in program history.

The problem isn't that Oklahoma State cratered against Oregon. It's that the performance is the continuation of a trend. In their last game of the 2024 season, Oklahoma State lost 52-0 against Colorado. The Cowboys mustered only 2.3 yards per play and 147 total yards in the loss.

After that game, Oklahoma State flipped 65 players and nine assistant coaches to fix the roster. Gundy claimed this was the first roster he "bought," as the program added 41 transfers. Previously, Gundy never added more than 13 in a year. While the loss of starting quarterback Hauss Hejny against UT Martin must be noted, the program is tanking.

Oklahoma State allowed 319 yards passing and 312 yards rushing with zero sacks.

Oklahoma State threw for 67 yards and two pick-sixes.

Oklahoma State rushed for 144 yards. Fifty of them came by Kalib Hicks on the game-ending drive.

Perhaps the worst part of the game against Oregon is that there's nothing positive to take away. No player played well. No unit was contained. Oregon was on track for 80 points and 1,000 yards at halftime. The best thing you can say about Oklahoma State is that they averaged 3.4 yards per carry. The game was in garbage time after three Oregon offensive plays.

For comparison, Oregon only accumulated 506 yards and 59 points against FCS Montana State. The Bobcats reached 244 yards and threw for 198 while scoring 13 points. In every way, Oklahoma State was leagues worse than Oregon's FCS opponent. When the dust settles, the Cowboys could be the worst opponent Oregon plays this year -- and that's saying something.