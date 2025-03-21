Former Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator and longtime NFL starting quarterback Byron Leftwich is set to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado, according to multiple reports. Leftwich interviewed for several jobs at the NFL level but is now tasked with developing a pivotal quarterback room in Boulder.

Leftwich served as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2019-22, helping lead the franchise to Super Bowl LV while coaching Tom Brady. He had a meteoric rise after starting his career as a coaching intern in 2016, rising through the Arizona Cardinals organization. Leftwich has been interviewed for several NFL head coaching jobs but never received the role.

Having a knack for producing prolific quarterbacks, in all four seasons as an offensive coordinator with the Buccaneers, Leftwich helped orchestrate a top-two passing offense each season. Coaching Brady certainly helped, but Leftwich coached Brady to his first 5,000-yard season and 40-touchdown campaign in more than a decade.

Colorado's intersting QB situation in 2025 season

With quarterback Shedeur Sanders off to the NFL, the Buffaloes have a major question at the position. Backup quarterback Ryan Staub is back, but Sanders also added major offseason additions Julian Lewis (freshman) and Kaidon Salter (Liberty) to man the position. Lewis ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the country, while Salter won Conference USA MVP in 2023 after leading the Flames to the Fiesta Bowl.

Lewis, especially, is the future of the program. He has received comparison to Bryce Young for his elite processing and decision-making despite reclassifying and skipping his senior season of high school. Leftwich should be a sensational presence for Lewis early in his career.

While the offense belongs to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Leftwich should also be able to help Salter develop as a passer. The senior averaged 9.9 yards per pass attempt during his breakout sophomore season, but still only completes 58.7% of passes for his career. A notable jump in accuracy could make him a potential NFL Draft prospect.

Leftwich joins a Colorado staff filled with former NFL stars. Sanders hired fellow Hall of Famers running back Marshall Faulk and defensive lineman Warren Sapp to position coach roles. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Robert Livingstone also spent most of their careers at the professional level.

The Buffaloes face a pivotal season in 2025 after Shedeur Sanders and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter left for the NFL Draft after a breakout 9-4 season. It's unclear at this point what formal role Leftwich will play on Sanders' staff, but he should have plenty of insight for the quarterbacks.

Prior to his coaching career, Leftwich was a prolific player at both the NFL and college levels. He threw for more than 10,000 yards during a 10-year career with 50 starts. He was also two-time MAC MVP at Marshall, leading the Thundering Herd to a 22-4 record over two seasons.