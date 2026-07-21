New Auburn coach Alex Golesh confident QB Byrum Brown will thrive in SEC after stellar career at South Florida

Hugh Freeze spent three years at Auburn searching for an answer at quarterback and never found one. That shortcoming was a big part of his demise. When Alex Golesh was hired to replace Freeze at the end of last season, his first major move was to bring his quarterback from South Florida with him to the Plains.

Byrum Brown represents a different kind of quarterback situation than the ones Auburn has dealt with in recent years. Brown has no experience at the Power Four level, but he arrives as one of the most accomplished Group of Six quarterbacks in the country, and, more importantly, as a player who already knows exactly what Golesh wants from him.

Payton Thorne, Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels all came to Auburn as experienced starters, but each had to learn a new system under a new staff when Freeze was in charge. Brown won't face that same adjustment. He spent three of his four seasons at South Florida under Golesh running the same offense Auburn hopes to install.

A head start at quarterback

That familiarity gives Golesh something most first-year coaches don't have: a quarterback who already understands his system. Golesh has watched Brown develop since he took over the Bulls in 2023 and believes that growth has prepared him for the transition to Auburn.

"Byrum is a young man that I've known since he was an 18-year-old redshirt freshman that has grown through these four years into one of the best football players that I've ever been around," Golesh said Tuesday at SEC Media Days. "(Brown is) a young man that has not only developed as a player to become a complete quarterback, but a guy that has developed as a leader."

Auburn's search for stability at quarterback has been ongoing since Bo Nix left. He went 21-13 as the starter from 2019-21 before transferring to Oregon and is the last quarterback to finish his Auburn career with a winning record.

Brown's numbers stack up well against recent notable Auburn quarterbacks.

Auburn QB comparison

Player Career starts Comp% Pass Yds/Att Pass TD% Rush Yds/Att Rush TD% Payton Thorne

2020-22 Michigan State

2023-24 Auburn 48 61.4% 7.6 6.0% 2.6 3.5% Byrum Brown

2022-25 USF 32 64.8% 8.1 6.4% 4.7 7.8% Ashton Daniels

2022-23 Stanford

2024-25 Auburn 23 60.2% 6.6 3.3% 4.0 3.8% Jackson Arnold

2023-24 Oklahoma

2025 Auburn 18 63.0% 6.2 4.2% 3.0 5.4%

Brown has been more efficient as a passer than the quarterbacks the Tigers have relied on in recent years while also posing a much greater threat as a runner.

He isn't just a productive Group of Six quarterback, either. Brown is in rare statistical company with current NFL quarterbacks and former Heisman Trophy-caliber players at the college level. He is one of just six FBS quarterbacks in the past 11 years to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in the same season, joining Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson (twice), Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels.

That level of production explains why Auburn believes Brown can be different, but it also sets up the biggest question he'll face in his first season on the Plains.

Can Brown's production translate to the SEC?

Brown isn't walking in blind. During his South Florida career, he made six starts against Power Four opponents, including two games against both Alabama and Miami, plus games against Florida and Syracuse. His résumé includes an 18-16 road win over the Gators last season and a 45-0 victory over Syracuse in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl.

Brown was asked about that victory vs. the Gators and whether beating an SEC team while at a Group of Six school was a preview of the jump he's about to make.

"Really just everyone flies to the ball," Brown said. "That makes the difference there a little faster, a little bigger, a little stronger. But it's football at the end of the day."

Whether Brown actually becomes the quarterback Auburn has been searching for won't be answered until the fall. But he has already mastered the system Golesh wants to run, allowing the focus to shift almost entirely to the competition he'll face each week.

For Golesh, the next step isn't about adjusting Brown's game, it's about letting him keep doing what already worked.

"Byrum Brown is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and he's shown that over the years," Golesh said. "What's got to happen for Byrum is he's just got to continue to be him every single day."

That belief is a big reason Auburn moved as fast as it did to get him to the Plains.

AuburnUndercover has the most experienced experts and insiders covering the Tigers on the ground in Auburn. The market leader in coverage, AUC, provides team news, recruiting and transfer scoop, analysis, opinions and more. It's the largest site covering the Tigers with the most dedicated community of fans. Sign up for a VIP membership and experience what AUC has been providing to Auburn fans for close to 20 years.