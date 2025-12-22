South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown is set to enter the transfer portal when the window officialy opens Jan. 2, sources told CBS Sports Matt Zenitz. To little surprise, Auburn is expected to be a school to watch once his name officially hits the market, according to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer.

Brown informed USF of his decision this morning, Hummer reported. The Bulls made a significant push to try and keep Brown, who leaves the program as one of the most accomplished players in school history with 15 combined individual records.

Brown's potential move would reunite him with Alex Golesh, who was hired as Auburn's new coach on Nov. 30 after three seasons at USF. Golesh built his offense around the dual-threat quarterback, who developed into one of the most productive and dynamic players in the country.

Auburn's interest is unsurprising given the program's ongoing search for stability at quarterback. The position has been a recurring pressure point since the start of Hugh Freeze's tenure in 2023, marked by portal additions that failed to deliver sustained success. Payton Thorne, a transfer from Michigan State, brought experience but struggled with consistency and production, while Jackson Arnold's brief stint in 2025 reflected difficulty Auburn has had finding the right fit under center.

The result has been a revolving door, leaving the Tigers searching for an answer.

Brown burst onto the scene in 2023, throwing for more than 3,292 yards while accounting for 37 total touchdowns, showcasing a blend of arm talent and mobility that fit seamlessly in Golesh's uptempo, quarterback-friendly system.

Even amid injuries -- missing seven games in 2024 with a lower leg injury -- and roster turnover, Brown remained the centerpiece of the Bulls' offense, helping the program to its first nine-win season in eight years. He threw for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,008 yards -- fourth-most by an FBS quarterback this season -- with 14 rushing scores.

In 35 career games played at USF, Brown racked up 7,690 yards passing with 61 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while completing 65% of his passes. He also totaled 2,265 yards rushing with 31 touchdowns on 477 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt.

Brown has one year of eligibility remaining.

His familiarity with Golesh's playbook and terminology would ease a transition to the SEC as Auburn looks to finally solidify the quarterback position.