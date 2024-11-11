The BYU football team came away with a heart-pounding 22-21 win against rival Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night. While the result was exciting for the visitors, the celebration took a surprising turn.

Some Utah fans that were not so happy with the result threw objects onto the field, and one even struck BYU cheer coach Jocelyn Allan. In a post on her Instagram account, Allan confirmed she was struck in the head by a water bottle and lost consciousness as a result.

Allan stated the bottle came from a section of table seats in the south end zone, and one of BYU's cheerleaders actually caught her before she hit the ground, according to KSL Sports

"At the conclusion of tonight's BYU/Utah game, a Utah fan in the table seats in the south endzone threw a water bottle and hit me directly in the head," Allan wrote. "I lost consciousness but thankfully was lowered to the ground by one of my cheerleaders. Police are going over video footage to identify the seats that it came from (we have a pretty good idea). If you saw the incident, or have any info on the family who owns that particular box, please contact me. Thank you!"

According to KSL Sports, BYU confirmed the incident was being reviewed and "won't be providing further comment right now."

Allan was originally a member of BYU's cheer team from 1997 to 2001. She has served as BYU's cheer coach since 2010.