No. 11 BYU travels to face Cincinnati in a matchup with major Big 12 and College Football Playoff implications. The Cougars rebounded from their first loss of the season with a dominant 44-13 decision against TCU. BYU got 296 yards passing, 59 yards rushing and two touchdowns from quarterback Bear Bachmeier in the win.

Cincinnati started the season with a blazing 7-1 record -- including a 5-0 start in Big 12 play. However, things have slipped over the last two weeks. Last week, the Bearcats lost a heartbreaker 30-24 against a rising Arizona team, making their path to Arlington far more complicated. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw two interceptions in the loss.

BYU and Cincinnati have only played three teams in history, all of which have happened since 2015. The Cougars have won all three matchups, including a 35-27 victory over the Bearcats in Provo in 2023. Cincinnati's only home game came in 2016, a 20-3 victory for BYU.

BYU vs. Cincinnati: Need to know

Rising Bear: BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier has emerged as arguably the best freshman in college football during a sensational campaign. The Murrieta, California, native has thrown for 2,177 yards, rushed for 479 yards and score 23 touchdowns for a College Football Playoff contender. Texas Tech's top-ranked defense gave him some issues, but Bachmeier threw for 603 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in wins against Iowa State and TCU. Cincinnati's defense has its work cut out.

Revamped OL: Cincinnati invested heavily in the trenches under Scott Satterfield, and results are starting to come through. The Bearcats have the nation's No. 4 rushing offense in yards per carry at 6.04, with three rushers with at least 400 yards on the ground. BYU has the Big 12's No. 4 rushing defense, so it will be an interesting challenge.

Finishing drives: Both BYU and Cincinnati rate highly in quality drive rate, and struggle defensively in the same area. Expect plenty of multi-play drives if the offenses can stay on schedule. However, the game could be decided by which teams are best able to convert lengthier drives into points. Neither team especially wants to play from behind, so staying on schedule is key.

Where to watch BYU vs. Cincinnati live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

BYU vs. Cincinnati prediction, picks

Vegas is right to think that Cincinnati is undervalued and has a chance to hang with the best. However, the Cougars have put the gas pedal down since the Texas Tech game as they know they have to improve their standing. Expect offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick to be aggressive in the passing game and give quarterback Bear Bachmeier a chance to light up a struggling Cincinnati passing defense. Pick: BYU -2.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BYU -2.5 BYU Cincinnati BYU BYU Cincinnati BYU Cincinnati BYU Cincinnati SU BYU Cincinnati BYU BYU Cincinnati BYU Cincinnati BYU Cincinnati

