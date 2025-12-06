No. 11 BYU's already scant College Football Playoff hopes likely disintegrated entirely with Saturday afternoon's 34-7 loss to No. 4 Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship Game. That result dropped the Cougars, who were on the playoff bubble entering this weekend's title game slate, to a respectable 11-2 on the year.

Both of those defeats came against the Red Raiders. BYU failed to look competitive in either result, as the Cougars were outscored 63-14 in their two games against Texas Tech.

With plenty of firsthand experience to draw upon, BYU coach Kalani Sitake referred to Texas Tech as the "best team in the country" multiple times while addressing reporters after his team got dressed down. Sitake wasn't entirely optimistic about the Cougars' CFP chances moving forward, but he still called for a fair selection process from the committee.

"They're (Texas Tech) the No. 1 team in the country," Sitake said. "I don't know what the other rankings are. This team is really good. So you go play the No. 1 team in the country twice, one in Lubbock and then one at a neutral site which is the same state (Texas). I thought our fans showed up and made a lot of noise. I would love another crack at it... I like who we are and I like what we've been able to do. I think we have a great résumé. But I've got to watch the other games too.

"I just know that when they're doing comparisons, hopefully they put it out there and make it fair. At least put us in the graphic. That would be nice."

Sitake's last sentence was a not-so-veiled shot at coverage of the College Football Playoff. A graphic was shown comparing teams nine through 12 in the latest CFP Rankings reveal show. No. 11 BYU was excluded, as all the focus went to No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 12 Miami.

At least Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire is on BYU's side after his squad likely secured a top-four seed and first-round bye.

"Whenever the selection committee starts looking at teams, I truly the Big 12 deserves two teams in the playoffs," McGuire said. "Whenever you look at BYU, they're 11-2 and their two losses are to the No. 4 team in the nation. I have so much respect for Kalani. That's a really good football team and I hope the committee looks at it. Cause there's gonna be two loss teams out there, but there's not going to be an 11-2 loss team. They did a great job throughout the season getting here."