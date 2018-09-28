BYU coach Kalani Sitake: 'This is the wrong place' for players who want to 'party, smoke dope'

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake may have high standards for his players on the football field, where the Cougars enter this weekend's showdown with No. 11 Washington as the 20th-ranked team in the nation.

Off the field, however, his standards might be even higher.

BYU has required students and faculty to adhere to specific moral standards for decades, and its current Church Education System Honor Code demands "clean language" and prohibits alcohol and tobacco among other guidelines. Speaking to Bill Reiter on CBS Sports HQ's "Reiter's Block" on how he approaches potential recruits, Sitake said that code influences his own decisions with the football team.

"We have an honor code and a code of conduct that's way different than anywhere else," he said. "And then our football demands are tough, too, so if you're going to come to BYU, it's going to be hard -- our demands in football, our demands in academics and our demands with their social life."

In an effort to be "transparent as a head coach," Sitake told Reiter that he and his BYU staff tell high school players during the recruiting process that "if partying's part of your deal, then you can't play football here."

"And it's not a weakness for us," he added. "It's our strength. As we filter through the guys that want to be here, I can coach guys that want to be here and if they're here for the right reasons. And so if they're here to party, smoke dope, not go to class, then this is the wrong place."

Sitake said he is "living proof" that if players do commit to BYU and come for the right reasons, they'll not only get a great education but a chance to play for a team that emphasizes how to "discipline your life."