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BYU vs. Colorado State live updates: No. 11 Cougars travel to face Rams in nonconference clash

Live updates, highlights and analysis as BYU takes on Colorado in a Week 3 primetime game on CBS

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After picking up a big win against Arizona last weekend, No. 11 BYU can't afford to exhale as the Cougars are traveling to Colorado State for a potentially tricky nonconference test.

The Rams are off to a strong start under first-year coach Jim Mora Jr. A big reason for that success has been quarterback Hauss Hejny, a former four-star recruit who has found a home in Fort Collins. Hejny ranks second nationally with nine passing touchdowns, and he ranks first with 4.5 passing touchdowns per game. The Cougars' secondary will have to be sharp.

On the other side, BYU has been as advertised to this point. Kalani Sitake's squad is a physical bunch, and that shows up at the line of scrimmage. The Cougars are averaging 228 rushing yards per game while surrendering just 73.0 rushing yards per game. BYU should be able to impose its will in the trenches as long as the Cougars don't let off the gas pedal rolling into an open date.

Watch BYU vs. Colorado State live at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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BYU vs. Colorado State expert picks

Our team of college football gurus logged picks -- straight-up and against the sprad -- for tonight's clash between the Cougars and Rams. Would it shock you to find out that BYU was not the unanimous selection in either category? Our experts had a good amount of faith in Colorado -- at least when it comes to keeping the game interesting for all four quarters.

College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 3
Brandon Marcello
College football picks: Predictions against the spread, odds, betting lines for top 25 games in Week 3
 
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BYU vs. Colorado State preview

Don't sleep on this non-conference matchup. No. 11 BYU has been a force through the first two weeks, but Colorado State has been lighting up the scoreboard. Former four-star recruit Hauss Hejny is playing quarterback at an extremely high level for the Rams, but his Cougars counterpart has been great too. Bear Bachmeier has the wheels to keep Colorado State on its heels all night.

BYU vs. Colorado State prediction, pick, odds, spread: No. 11 Cougars set to face tough road test against Rams
Austin Nivison
BYU vs. Colorado State prediction, pick, odds, spread: No. 11 Cougars set to face tough road test against Rams
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