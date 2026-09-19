BYU vs. Colorado State live updates: No. 11 Cougars travel to face Rams in nonconference clash

After picking up a big win against Arizona last weekend, No. 11 BYU can't afford to exhale as the Cougars are traveling to Colorado State for a potentially tricky nonconference test.

The Rams are off to a strong start under first-year coach Jim Mora Jr. A big reason for that success has been quarterback Hauss Hejny, a former four-star recruit who has found a home in Fort Collins. Hejny ranks second nationally with nine passing touchdowns, and he ranks first with 4.5 passing touchdowns per game. The Cougars' secondary will have to be sharp.

On the other side, BYU has been as advertised to this point. Kalani Sitake's squad is a physical bunch, and that shows up at the line of scrimmage. The Cougars are averaging 228 rushing yards per game while surrendering just 73.0 rushing yards per game. BYU should be able to impose its will in the trenches as long as the Cougars don't let off the gas pedal rolling into an open date.

Watch BYU vs. Colorado State live at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.