Cincinnati Bearcats @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Cincinnati 2-2, BYU 3-1

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

Cincinnati has enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cincinnati Bearcats and the BYU Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 10:15 p.m. ET on Friday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

There was early excitement for Cincinnati after they claimed the first score on Saturday, but it was Oklahoma who ended up claiming the real prize. Cincinnati received a tough blow as they fell 20-6 to Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, BYU came up short against Kansas on Saturday and fell 38-27. The loss put an end to BYU's undefeated season.

When it’s third and short and the Cougars need some yardage, they’ve opted to try a passing play 66.7% of the time. The team tried something a little different on Saturday though, only passing on 50% of their third and short attempts. Given they converted a superb 53.3% of their third downs, expect to see them do so more often going forward.

Even though they lost, the Cougars dominated in the air and finished the game with 357 passing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Kansas only passed for 130.

The loss dropped Cincinnati back to even at 2-2. As for the opposition, BYU's defeat on Saturday dropped their record down to 3-1.

Cincinnati is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

BYU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

BYU has won both of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last 8 years.