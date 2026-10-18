PROVO, Utah -- When the clock struck zero and No. 8 BYU's stunning 28-24 win over No. 2 Notre Dame was sealed, Steve Penrose couldn't keep tears from his eyes.

The 64-year-old BYU fan has attended games since he was a toddler, long before LaVell Edwards' heyday and the rise to national contention. When the ball fluttered harmlessly into the end zone to end the game, sending clouds of fireworks shooting above the historic venue, Penrose and his family joined tens of thousands of fans and rushed the field.

"We don't get the nation's respect," Penrose said with awe. "We have to earn everything. To be in a power conference, to beat the No. 2 team in the country fair and square, I've literally been waiting for this my whole life."

For so long, BYU football has been the stepchild of college football. Even winning a national championship didn't buy the Cougars access to the highest stage. When they finally reached the Big 12, they were rewarded with a pair of playoff snubs.

Only two teams in college football have more wins since 2024 than the Cougars. One of them sat on the other sideline, with their gold helmets representing the royalty of prestige. Notre Dame is the most iconic brand in the sport, and their roster budget reportedly doubles BYU's.

It was David versus Goliath under the bright lights of LaVell Edwards Stadium. And this time, David had his sling.

Just getting Notre Dame to Provo required divine intervention, a supportive text message leading to one of the biggest games of the college football season. For BYU, the moment was vital. Critics long pointed to BYU's struggles against AP top-10 opponents, including two blowouts against Texas Tech last season.

Furthermore, the Big 12's place among the major conferences has constantly been brought into question. The aforementioned Red Raiders were shut out against Oregon in the College Football Playoff. TCU was flattened 65-7 against Georgia in the 2023 national championship game. Critics are quick to dismiss BYU as just another underwhelming Big 12 squad.

"A lot of people weren't respecting us," linebacker Cade Uluave said. "A lot of people thought we were a fluke or didn't think we were all that. Now we went out and beat the No. 2 team in the country, so hopefully people will put some respect on our name."

Like so many of the biggest moments in BYU history, the Cougars had to climb the hard way. After blowing an 11-point lead, quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw a backbreaking interception. The next time he took the field with 5:29 remaining, legacy was on the line.

Bachmeier stepped up, connecting with Legend Glasker for 26 yards. He carried the ball three straight times to reach the 1-yard line. Even then, with the crowd ready to reach fever pitch, a false start pushed BYU back to the 6. When Notre Dame called zero blitz, Bachmeier calmly stepped back and delivered a dime to tight end Walker Lyons in the back of the end zone.

With precious seconds remaining, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr shook off his poor second half and converted multiple third and fourth downs to march down the field. The Irish narrowly converted a fourth down to set up one final play at the BYU 8-yard line. Carr dropped back and targeted Jaden Greathouse, but the ball bounced harmlessly through the back of the end zone.

"This was probably the most incredible moment of my life," Uluave said. "After the last play when everyone was rushing the field, I literally fell to my knees and started crying. I'm just honored and blessed to be here and feel so proud."

Emotions ran high as thousands of fans rushed the field. Bachmeier embraced his younger brother, Buck. Defensive back Raider Damuni shared a moment with his father, Jack, who played for BYU in the 1990s.

"It's one of those moments that you dream of as a kid," Damuni said. "Growing up as a BYU fan, you dream of playing in these games and winning these games. That's the most fun I've ever had playing a college football game."

After the game, the Big 12 Conference acknowledged that there was one second remaining on the clock when the ball hit the ground. Technically, Notre Dame should have had one more pass into the end zone. Instead, fans stormed the field, and the game was called.

Big 12 rules Notre Dame should have been allowed another play after officiating error in loss to BYU Richard Johnson

Maybe chalk it up to divine intervention.

Now, the Cougars should rise into the AP top 5 for the first time since 1996. If they jump to No. 3, it will be the highest program ranking since the national championship team in 1984. BYU will take over as the favorite to win the Big 12 and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

But for generations of fans in Provo, Saturday under the lights was validation. BYU belongs. And now, the Cougars take their place in the national elite.

"This is a big one, we want to celebrate it and be happy," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "But we need to progress. We still need to get better. We are a program of loving and learning, about humility and hunger, and we need all of those things to work."