BYU redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died on Friday after a retaining wall in a construction project collapsed in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, the school announced. Veikoso, a transfer from Arizona State, was 22 years old.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso," BYU coach Kalani Sitake tweeted. "His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!"

A 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed during a construction project in Kailua, killing Veikoso and injuring three others, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser. Three men were trapped under the rubble and firefighters had to remove rocks by hand due to the instability of the wall.

"He was a gentle giant who loved his family. He was reliable and caring," Veikoso's cousin Joshua Kava told the Star Advertiser.

Veikoso transferred to BYU after redshirting his first season at Arizona State after a two-year Mormon mission to Brazil from 2018-20. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound Veikoso played for the Cougars against Utah Tech this season, his lone appearance with the program. He was originally a member of the recruiting Class of 2018 out of Kailua High School.

"The BYU Football Family mourns the passing of our dear teammate and fellow Cougar, Sione Veikoso," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe tweeted. "May his family and friends feel our love and faith at this most sacred and difficult time. Peace be with you now and forever Sione."

Veikoso comes from a talented football family. His cousin, Sione Kava, played defensive tackle at Oregon in 2018-19. Another cousin, Isi Sofele, played running back at Cal from 2009-12. He is survived by sisters Mele and Sanimata, and a brother also named Sione.