The Pop-Tarts Bowl embodies everything college football fans love about bowl season. It's chaotic. It has introduced weird new traditions that have quickly become a postseason staple. It has immense character. It also draws quality teams.

This year's matchup is particularly enticing, as the Pop-Tarts Bowl will pit Big 12 runner-up No. 12 BYU against No. 22 Georgia Tech. It won't be the first meeting between the programs. They completed a home-and-home series in 2002-03 and again in 2012-13.

BYU owns a 3-1 all-time edge thanks to a three-game winning streak against the Yellow Jackets. The Cougars are also coming off another successful season under coach Kalani Sitake. They made a program-first appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game in just their third season in the conference and enter the Pop-Tarts Bowl with an 11-2 record. BYU is 22-4 over the past two seasons.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, started 8-0 for the first time since 1966 before stumbling late in the season. The Yellow Jackets were eliminated from ACC contention after losing two of their final three conference games and closed the regular season with another narrow loss to in-state rival Georgia.

Still, Georgia Tech's nine wins are its most since 2016. The Yellow Jackets have gone 11 years without reaching double-digit victories.

BYU vs. Georgia Tech: Need to know

New-look Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech is rolling into the Pop-Tarts Bowl with an almost entirely new-look coaching staff, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Coach Brent Key remains in place after signing an extension, but offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner left for the same role at Florida. He took quarterbacks coach AJ Erdely, wide receivers coach Trent McKnight and H-backs coach Dylan Dockery with him.

The turnover didn't stop there. Offensive line coach Geep Wade departed for Nebraska, and running backs coach Norval McKenzie joined James Franklin's staff at Virginia Tech. Fortunately for the Yellow Jackets, it appears most of the roster will be available for the bowl game.

A lot on the line for BYU: Though BYU fell short of a conference championship, the Cougars still have plenty at stake in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. They have already secured their first back-to-back 11-win seasons since 2006-07 and now are chasing their first 12-win campaign in 24 years. BYU was a member of the Mountain West Conference the last time it reached a dozen victories.

The Cougars also can secure consecutive bowl wins for the first time since 2011-12.

Pop-Tarts keeps pushing the envelope: It didn't take long for the Pop-Tarts Bowl to become one of the most beloved games of the postseason. Maybe that's because the winning team gets to eat a live sacrifice. No, seriously.

A larger-than-life Pop-Tart mascot is consumed at the conclusion of each Pop-Tarts Bowl, and this year fans even get to choose the flavor. Don't worry -- the mascots are fulfilling their ultimate purpose by being prepared and eaten. They live for this.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl also rolled out custom helmets for each participating team. Honestly, they look great.

Yes, those are rainbow sprinkles and yes, they will be worn during the game.

How to watch BYU vs. Georgia Tech live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 27 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

BYU vs. Georgia Tech prediction, picks

BYU is essentially at full strength after coach Kalani Sitake signed a new long-term deal amid significant interest from Penn State for its coaching vacancy. The Cougars do not anticipate any opt-outs, and freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier -- who dealt with an ankle injury in the Big 12 Championship Game -- is expected to be available. BYU narrowly missed the College Football Playoff as an at-large selection, with its only two losses coming against Texas Tech, the No. 4 seed in the field. Bowl games are never a sure thing and this one should be close, but BYU appears capable of covering the spread. Pick: BYU -4.5

Who will win and cover in each college football bowl and playoff game? SportsLine's computer model just simulated each matchup 10,000 times and has revealed its picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all its college football picks.