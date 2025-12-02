Days ahead of the Big 12 Championship Game between BYU and Texas Tech, the Cougars are locked in another matchup of sorts as they fight to keep head coach Kalani Sitake in Provo.

Sitake emerged as the target of Penn State's search on Monday, per multiple sources. He's been offered by the Nittany Lions and momentum seemed to be trending toward the 50-year-old Sitake taking the Penn State job. However, sources tell CBS Sports that BYU is making an aggressive push over the last 24 hours to keep Sitake home.

There is some optimism on BYU's side in talking with sources that they may be able to retain Sitake. Penn State, meanwhile, felt like it basically had a deal in place Monday but there is some uncertainty about what Sitake will choose to do.

All of this comes to a head the day before the start of the early signing period and just a few days out from BYU's first appearance in the Big 12 title game. The Cougars (11-1) remain a strong playoff contender and would clinch a spot in the 12-team bracket with a win over Texas Tech.

Amid all the Penn State discourse that emerged Monday, Sitake met with his team, per a source. He didn't shoot down the Penn State rumors in that meeting.

But the Cougars donor base has deep pockets, including Crumbl founder Jason McGowan, and they're rallying to keep Sitake, an alumnus of the program, around for the foreseeable future.

Sitake is in Year 10 with the Cougars and has a 83-44 overall record with the school. He helped BYU navigate the transition to the Big 12 in 2023. The Cougars are 22-3 over the last two seasons.

Penn State's coaching search has been a labored and secretive process with a wide range of candidates rumored. Coaches who have been linked with the process include those like Vanderbilt's Clark Lea, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Nebraska's Matt Rhule. All three have received contract extensions since the job opened. Interim head coach Terry Smith has also been a factor in the search.