BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is expected to receive a seven-game suspension for violating the university's Honor Code and considered likely to leave the program, according to multiple reports. Retzlaff is accused of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a civil lawsuit, filed in May, stemming from an alleged incident in November 2023 in Provo.

The day the lawsuit was filed, BYU said in a statement it had just become aware of the legal action and would follow Title IX protocols. At the Big 12 spring meetings later that month, university officials -- including football coach Kalani Sitake -- said they had no update on the matter. BYU has not commented on the possibility of suspending Retzlaff.

According to the filing, Retzlaff and the woman -- identified as Jane Doe A.G. -- connected on social media and later met at Retzlaff's residence. She reported the incident to police after undergoing a rape kit examination at a hospital. Initially, Jane Doe A.G. declined to name Retzlaff out of fear that investigators might inform him of the report. However, she eventually identified him after a Provo police officer mentioned that "someone else filed a complaint against a football player and the police wanted to see if it was the same person."

The lawsuit alleges that Retzlaff continued "escalating the situation" after the two kissed, and engaged in sexual acts despite the woman's repeated refusal.

Retzlaff is in his third year at BYU after transferring from Riverside City College in California prior to the 2023 season. He started all 13 games at quarterback for the Cougars in 2024, completing 57.9% of his passes for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns. Retzlaff also rushed for 417 yards and six additional touchdowns.