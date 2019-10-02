BYU QB Zach Wilson undergoes hand surgery, return in 2019 season is 'anticipated'
Wilson has thrown for 1,312 yards through five games in 2019
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson left Saturday's loss to Toledo with a hand injury, and it's a setback that will keep him out for a significant amount of time going forward. The school confirmed Tuesday that the sophomore will miss "significant time" after undergoing a "surgical procedure on his injured right hand."
Spokesman Brett Pyne confirmed the surgery to the Deseret News while also noting that Wilson could return to action before the season comes to a close.
"It is It is anticipated he will be able to return to play this season," Pyne said.
Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 203-pound sophomore from Draper, Utah, has been the star of a Cougars offense that has had plenty of ups and downs so far in 2019. He is 108-of-175 passing for 1,312 yards while tossed five touchdowns with four interceptions. He was 20 of 33 for 280 yards and a score in the Week 3 win over USC in Provo. He came into the season with plenty of buzz after tossing 12 touchdowns in nine games last season, which included a sizzling 18-of-18 performance in a win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Coach Kalani Sitake said that redshirt freshman Jaren Hall would take over as the starter. Hall was 3-of-6 passing for 39 yards in place of Wilson against Toledo. He was a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite coming out of high school.
The Cougars are off this week and will travel to South Florida on Oct. 12.
