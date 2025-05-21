BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was accused battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a recent civil lawsuit filed by an unidentified female in Salt Lake County, Utah, according to the The Salt Lake Tribune. According to the filing, Retzlaff and the female, referred to as Jane Doe A.G., connected on social media and met at Retzlaff's home in November 2023 when the incident occurred.

Jane Doe A.G. reported the incident to the police after undergoing a rape kit examination at a hospital. She initially declined to name Retzlaff for fear that investigators would tell him of the report, but she eventually identified Retzlaff after prompting from a Provo police officer, who noted "someone else filed a complaint against a football player and the police wanted to see if it was the same person."

The lawsuit alleges that Retzlaff continued "escalating the situation" after he and Jane Doe A.G. kissed and continued to engage in sexual acts in spite of Jane Doe A.G.'s consistent refusal.

Jane Doe A.G. is seeking punitive damages from Retzlaff in the civil filing. Neither BYU nor the Provo police department responded to The Salt Lake Tribune, which filed multiple requests for comment Wednesday.

Retzlaff is in his third year at BYU after transferring in from Riverside City College in Riverside, California. He started all 13 games for the Cougars in 2024 and completed 213 passes for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns.