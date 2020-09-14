BYU is an interesting case study in this 2020 season as an independent looking to piece together as full of a schedule as possible while much of college football has chosen to take on conference-heavy or conference-only slates. The Cougars had eight games on the schedule, including the 55-3 thumping of Navy earlier this month, but had to postpone their Week 3 matchup against Army after "a small number of COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures" within the BYU program.

As of this time, no makeup date has been announced for the Army game. But in its wake comes news of a new addition to BYU's slate: a home game against Louisiana Tech set for Friday, Oct. 2. That Week 5 meeting moves BYU back up to eight games on the season, and nine if the Army game is made up later in the year.

"We are fortunate that La. Tech had an open date on its schedule which provided an opportunity for them to travel to Provo," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said Monday. "We look forward to the matchup with the Bulldogs who are coming off a 10-win season."

The interest in the Cougars' schedule has peaked as the team entered both the AP Top 25 poll (No. 21) and Coaches Poll (No. 22) on Sunday. If the team continues to be successful in its scheduled games, they will rise in the rankings and suddenly be positioned for consideration when the College Football Playoff selection committee starts to unveil its top 25 later in the year. Crashing the top four might be difficult with its current strength of schedule, but beating high-end Group of Five opponents will bolster BYU's argument as a team in the mix for a New Year's Six bowl bid.