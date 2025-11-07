The marquee Week 11 college football game will see BYU and Texas Tech battle for first place in the Big 12 on Saturday. The Cougars (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) are No. 7 in the initial CFP Rankings and are one of four undefeated teams left standing in FBS. They had a bye last week and knocked off Iowa State, 41-27, in their last game. The Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) are one slot behind BYU at No. 8 in the CFP Rankings and defeated Kansas State, 43-20, on Saturday.

Kickoff is at noon ET from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. BYU prevailed 27-14 when the teams last met in 2023. The Red Raiders are 10.5-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Texas Tech vs. BYU picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas Tech vs. BYU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for BYU vs. Texas Tech:

Texas Tech vs. BYU spread Texas Tech -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texas Tech vs. BYU over/under 52.5 points Texas Tech vs. BYU money line Texas Tech -392, BYU +309 Texas Tech vs. BYU picks See picks at SportsLine Texas Tech vs. BYU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why BYU can cover

BYU's 10-game win streak is the second-longest in FBS, trailing only top-ranked Ohio State's 12-game streak. The last eight of those games have come with Bear Bachmeier under center as he's the first true freshman quarterback to begin his career 8-0 since Trevor Lawrence at Clemson 2018. He's dangerous with both his arm and his legs as he has a passing and rushing touchdown in four straight games, which is tied for the longest active streak in FBS.

The Cougars lead the Big 12 in turnover margin (+10) this season and have at least one takeaway in an astounding 22 consecutive games. Thus, a team likes Texas Tech plays right into BYU's hands as the Red Raiders have at least one giveaway in seven straight games, including multiple turnovers in each of their last two contests. Texas Tech also has a disastrous history versus AP Top 10 teams like BYU, which is No. 8 in the AP Poll. TTU is on a 16-game losing streak versus top 10 teams and is allowing 51.1 ppg during this streak. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Texas Tech can cover

The Red Raiders are 8-1 versus the line this season, as no team has more spread victories than Texas Tech. Coach Joey McGuire can make the case that he has the best offense in all of FBS, considering TTU's statistical rankings. His team ranks third in scoring offense, has the fourth most offensive touchdowns and ranks fifth in total yards per game. The Red Raiders have scored at least 42 points in every home game in 2025, averaging 51.6 points at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The exploits of the offense somewhat overshadow what Texas Tech's defense does to opponents. The Red Raiders rank fifth in the nation by allowing 13.2 points per game, which makes TTU and Indiana the only teams to rank in the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Leading the brigade on defense is senior linebacker David Bailey, who leads the nation with 11.5 sacks and ranks second with 14 tackles for loss. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make BYU vs. Texas Tech picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Texas Tech vs. BYU 10,000 times and is going Over on the total, projecting 61 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU vs. Texas Tech, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas Tech vs. BYU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.