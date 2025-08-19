BYU turned to true freshman Bear Bachmeier as its starting quarterback in the wake of former star Jake Retzlaff's departure, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz has confirmed. Bachmeier, who initially signed with Stanford before transferring to BYU in May, beat redshirt sophomore McCae Hillstead and redshirt junior Treyson Bourguet in a fall camp competition.

The Cougars were thrust into the aforementioned -- and entirely unexpected -- competition when Retzlaff withdrew from school in July after violating the school's honor code. Retzlaff likely faced at least seven-game suspension for engaging in premarital sex, which he admitted to after being accused of sexual assault in May as part of a civil suit. The suit was dismissed June 30.

Retzlaff enrolled at Tulane after the university thoroughly vetted his past.

Bachmeier, who will wear No. 47 at BYU, ranked as a three-star prospect out of Murrieta, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High School. He initially signed with Stanford over offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame but entered the transfer portal in the wake of former Cardinal coach Troy Taylor's firing.

Bachmeier's brother, Tiger, also transferred to BYU from Stanford during the spring portal window. Tiger will play wide receiver for the Cougars after catching 46 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns in two years with the Cardinal.