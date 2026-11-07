BYU vs. Utah live updates: No. 3 Utes meet No. 9 Cougars with Big 12 title, CFP implications

No. 3 Utah prepares to host No. 9 BYU in the biggest iteration of the Holy War in the history of the rivalry. These two teams are separated by only 50 miles through the Wasatch Mountains, with Utah neatly split between the red of the Utes and the blue of the Cougars. On Saturday, a spot in the College Football Playoff is on the line.

The rivalry game has historically moved in waves. BYU dominated the matchup under LaVell Edwards, winning 19 of 21 matchups through the '80s and '90s. Then, Kyle Whittingham helped wrestle the rivalry back, capturing 14 of 17 wins during a run in the 21st Century. Kalani Sitake has led BYU to three straight wins, including both matchups as Big 12 members. Now, first-year coach Morgan Scalley will attempt to turn the tide.

Utah debuted as No. 3 in the first CFP Rankings as one of three remaining undefeated squads nationally. BYU comes in at No. 9 after picking up a double-overtime loss against UCF. Both teams could use wins to stay competitive in the College Football Playoff race.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as BYU battles Utah on Saturday.