No. 21 Arizona State hosts No. 14 BYU on Saturday in one of the biggest games on the Week 13 college football slate. The Sun Devils and Cougars are two of nine teams in contention to reach next month's Big 12 title game, and the winner will have the inside track to get to Arlington, Texas. Arizona State leads the all-time series 20-8.

BYU is coming off a 17-13 loss to Kansas last weekend at home. The Cougars dropped to 6-1 in Big 12 play and fell eight spots in the College Football Playoff Rankings after the defeat. BYU still has a clear path to reach the conference title game and would punch its ticket this weekend with a win over Arizona State and an Iowa State loss to Utah.

Arizona State has been one of the surprise stories of the college football season. The Sun Devils are coming off a 24-14 road victory over Kansas State and are winners of five of their last six games. ASU is currently tied for third place with Iowa State in the Big 12 standings and would punch its ticket to the title game by beating BYU and Arizona next weekend. Sports betting apps are giving BYU +310 odds to win the conference. ASU is a +350 bet to take home the league title.

Here is everything you need to know before this weekend's marquee showdown.

How to watch BYU vs. Arizona State live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

BYU vs. Arizona State: Need to know

Resetting the Big 12 title game picture: BYU's loss to Kansas last weekend left the door open for multiple teams to reach the conference title game. BYU and Colorado still have the simplest paths: if both teams win their final two games, that would be the matchup. Colorado would clinch a berth in the Big 12 title game with a win over Utah and losses by Arizona State and Iowa State. Arizona State would punch its ticket by winning its final two games unless Colorado and Iowa State won out and BYU dropped its final contest to Houston.

BYU's defense is stout: BYU's defense has been one of the best in the country and a major reason why the program is off to its best start since 2020. The Cougars have intercepted 17 passes this season -- tied with Cal and James Madison for the most in the FBS -- and 11 different defenders have contributed to that total. The Cougars scoring defense (19.5 points per game) ranks No. 23. That group will be tasked with slowing down ASU star running back Cameron Skattebo, who enters the weekend averaging 169.1 scrimmage yards -- good enough for No. 3 among all FBS players.

ASU's remarkable turnaround could culminate in a Big 12 title game berth: When Kenny Dillingham took over at Arizona State in 2023, the Sun Devils were coming off a 3-9 campaign and marred with off-the-field troubles stemming from Herm Edwards' coaching tenure with the team. ASU finished 3-9 in Dillingham's first season and now are (potentially) two wins away from reaching the Big 12 title game and playing for an automatic berth to the 12-team College Football Playoff. If Arizona State wins the Big 12 title and finishes as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions, it would cap one of the best turnarounds in recent memory. Dillingham should (and will) be considered for national coach of the year awards, regardless of how the rest of the season plays out.

BYU vs. Arizona State prediction, picks

Arizona State is playing its best football right now, while BYU has needed some last-minute remarkable finishes to stay alive in the CFP picture. This is one of the biggest home games in recent memory for Arizona State and it will mark only the second time in the last 10 years that Arizona State is a betting favorite against a ranked opponent. The Sun Devols were a 3-point favorite against BYU in 2021 and lost outright 27-17. Arizona State wins this game behind a big game from Skattebo. Pick: Arizona State -3

All sports betting odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Check out the latest BetMGM promo to get in the game.

SportsLine's proven computer model is calling for five outright upsets in Week 13 of college football. Visit SportsLine now to see them all, plus get spread picks for every game from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times.