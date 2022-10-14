Who's Playing

Arkansas @ BYU

Current Records: Arkansas 3-3; BYU 4-2

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the BYU Cougars at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 15 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Razorbacks have to be hurting after a devastating 40-17 defeat at the hands of the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week. Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from QB Malik Hornsby, who passed for one TD and 234 yards on 17 attempts in addition to picking up 114 yards on the ground. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Hornsby has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, BYU came up short against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week, falling 28-20. WR Kody Epps put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught four passes for two TDs and 100 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Epps has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Razorbacks going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Arkansas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The losses put Arkansas at 3-3 and BYU at 4-2. Arkansas is 0-2 after losses this year, the Cougars 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Razorbacks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.