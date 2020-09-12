Army and BYU were scheduled to get together for a big-time matchups at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, on Sept. 19, a game set to air live nationally Saturday afternoon on CBS. That game will have to wait as the schools mutually announced that the game has been postponed due to a small number of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the BYU program.

The programs came to a mutual decision to seek an alternate date for their game after consulting state and public health officials.

"We appreciate the university administration, state health officials and a variety of medical experts who have helped us navigate these unprecedented times," said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe. "While we share the disappointment of everyone involved in the game between BYU and Army, safety as well as the physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority."

The two teams do have a mutual bye week on the current schedule on Nov. 28. It's unclear whether the game will simply move to that date. If it is moved to Nov. 28, it would be BYU's last game of the 2020 season. Army plays its annual rivalry game with Navy two weeks after that date.

The matchup will be the first ever meeting between the Cougars and Black Knights, if the game is played. The two sides agreed to a home-and-home series in mid-August after the COVID-19 pandemic caused schedules to be restructured. The second half of the series is scheduled to take place in 2032 in Provo, Utah.